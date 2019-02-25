Normandy High grad part of Academy Award-winning costume team for ‘Black Panther’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There is a St. Louis connection to the Oscars. A tailor that was part of the team that won for Best Costume Design for the Marvel Films super hit “Black Panther” went to Normandy High School.

“I was around to see the first Black Panther comic book, so I was a fan,” said Dr. Charles Pearson, superintendent of the Normandy Schools Collaborative. “And to see this comic book get made onto the big screen was super for me. And to see this kind of quality.”

Head tailor Kevin Mayes helped designer Ruth E. Carter become the first African-American woman to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

All thanks to a movie that welcomed audiences to the world of Wakanda through the comic book “Black Panther.”

“It means a lot of things to me,” Pearson said. “Number one – it says to our young people you can dream big and work hard and position yourself so that when you get an opportunity to go big, go big.”

All told, “Black Panther” won three Academy Awards Sunday evening, including Best Original Score and Best Production Design.

In addition, former St. Louisan SZA performed the song “All the Stars” on the film’s closing credits.