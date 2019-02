Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – We've got Priscilla at the station as our pet of the week! Priscilla is a 30-pound, 6-year-old Australian cattle dog mix.

She came to the Metro East Humane Society as a stray but she is now super playful and loves hugs and belly rubs.

Priscilla would do best in a single dog home.

You can visit Priscilla at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.