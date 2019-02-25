Police investigating car break-ins at Gold’s Gym in Ellisville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO - Ellisville Police are searching for an individual who broke into three vehicles on the parking lot of Gold's Gym on Manchester Road in Ellisville. Police said the incident happened on Thursday, February 21st. Police said the suspect bashed open the rear passenger window in each vehicle and took off with the purses of the three victims.

One of the victims, who asked Fox 2 to not air her name, said her engagement and wedding rings were also stolen from the vehicle. She estimated about $9,000 in damages and items taken.

Police said it's possible the suspect was sitting in the parking lot and waiting for the women to go inside, and then targeting their vehicle because they weren't seen carrying a purse inside. They told Fox 2 the suspect in the case could also be connected to the 'Felony Lane Gang.' It's a group of suspects who travel from outside of the area often times targeting women and stealing cash, checks, credit cards, and identification cards.

Police said they are still waiting on surveillance footage to be released to them from Gold's Gym. If you have information about this incident contact Ellisville Police.