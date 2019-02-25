× Precautionary boil advisory issued for parts of St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory Monday for parts of Cottleville, O’Fallon, and Weldon Spring in St. Charles County.

Brian Russell, a spokesman for Missouri American Water, said the utility company attributed the boil advisory to a water main break and subsequent low-pressure event.

Approximately 1,500 residential and commercial customers have been affected.

Those customers will need to boil their water for approximately three minutes prior to consumption. Tap water is considered okay for washing and bathing.