Prosecutor: Man charged with burglary thought homeowner had died

TROY, Mo. – The Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Winfield man in connection with a September 2018 home burglary.

According to a spokesperson with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating a burglary in the 100 block of Meier Road. The victim reported some small tools and other property had been taken.

Fortunately, a trail camera had taken a picture of the suspect.

Investigators identified the suspect as 38-year-old Zachary Johnson.

Johnson managed to avoid capture until Sunday, February 24, 2019. The sheriff’s office said Johnson told investigators he went in the home and took property because he thought the homeowner had passed away.

Prosecutors charged Johnson with second-degree burglary and stealing. He remains in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.