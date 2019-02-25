ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Florissant Police Department has a new tool to train officers on how best to handle high-pressure situations. FOX 2's Katherine Hessel has a first-hand look at this high tech training simulator.
See the Florissant Police Department’s new high tech training simulator
