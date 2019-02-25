Shake off the winter blues in the ‘Sunshine State’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Travel expert and Travel Channel host Kellee Edwards joins us to shed some sunshine on the best vacation hot spots in Florida. The "Sunshine State" sounds pretty good after a harsh winter, so why not schedule a spring break trip somewhere warm and relaxing?

Florida is home to three national parks and 175 state parks that all offer incredible outdoor experiences like hiking, biking, or even swimming with manatees. There are also 825 miles of beaches where you can relax after your busy days of adventure.

