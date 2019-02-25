× St. Charles County police looking for pair in truck theft

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the St. Charles County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for two people who stole a pickup truck earlier this month.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the suspects were last seen February 9 on a surveillance video in the 4400 block of Highway 79.

The pair is believed to be responsible for the theft of a 1996 Ford F-250 with Missouri license plates 2YC349.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Anderson at 636-949-3000 (ext. 2523).