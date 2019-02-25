St. Louis and the NFL to meet in court again over Rams exit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The legal battle between St. Louis City and the NFL carries on in court this morning. This latest step in the process is a motion the city filed that will be ruled on later on this morning.

This particular lawsuit between the NFL and the city deals with the money the city used during that gray area of when it was still in the air if the Rams would be staying. For the last six months to a year, the league and the city's lawyers have been going back and forth calling motions to gather evidence need to prove their case. This time the city filed a motion to compel for a number of exhibits in the case. The hearing had been originally scheduled for the beginning of February but was rescheduled for this morning.

A recent motion to force the city to produce documents into the 2013 stadium plans and a 2015 legal challenge recently were denied by a judge. In that hearing, the judge questioned why the NFL's lawyers needed those filings when similar documentation had already been produced.

The hearing this morning will be in downtown St. Louis starting at 9 a.m.