St. Louis County man pleads guilty to providing support to terrorists

ST. LOUIS – The U.S. Attorney’s office Monday announced the guilty plea of 41-year-old Armin Harcevic for providing material support and material to terrorists.

He was initially charged with several family members that included: Armin Harcevic, Ramiz Zijad Hodzic, his wife Sedina Unkic Hodzic, all from St. Louis County, Missouri, Nihad Rosic, of Utica, New York, and Mediha Medy Salkicevic, of Schiller Park, Illinois.

Harcevic faces 15 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the two counts he pled guilty to in court.

His sentencing has been set for June 7, 2019.