St. Louis masked singer has Y98 morning show hosts cracking up

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Y-98 Courtney and Company morning show is hosting a “Masked Singer” competition this week during morning drive-time radio this week. A man wearing a “Sully” mask from Monster’s Inc. wowed their audience this morning with a rendition of “Ain’t that a kick in the head.”

The hosts took a crack at determining the identity of the masked man. They asked him if he was a professional singer. He answered no. They asked him if he is best known for sports. He answered yes. They eventually guessed the identity of the singer on the first try. He is KPLR 11 Sports Director, Rich Gould.

Gould then went on to explain how he got his World Series Ring. The story left the Y-98 hosts in stitches.

This isn’t the only masked singer to join the Y-98 hosts in studio this week. Stay tuned to hear more from mystery guests. You can watch a special two hour “The Masked Singer” Finale Wednesday starting at 7pm on FOX 2.