STL Moms: Innovative homeware

February 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS – David Viggiano stopped by to give us an exclusive look at the products that will be featured at the International Home and Housewares Show.

The event is set for March 2 through 5 in Chicago, but it is not open to the public. Luckily Vaggiano showed us a few of the featured products including a Melitta Artisan Porcelain Pour-Over Coffeemaker — innovative coffee products make u[ one of the biggest categories of products at the show.

For more information about the event visit www.housewares.org. 

Featured products:
Nucu Baking Pans
Turbo Pot
Cuisinart Air Fryer
Melitta Artisan Porcelain Pour-Over Coffeemaker
Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930
Bartesian Cocktail Maker

