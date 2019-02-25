STL Moms: Innovative homeware

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – David Viggiano stopped by to give us an exclusive look at the products that will be featured at the International Home and Housewares Show.

The event is set for March 2 through 5 in Chicago, but it is not open to the public. Luckily Vaggiano showed us a few of the featured products including a Melitta Artisan Porcelain Pour-Over Coffeemaker — innovative coffee products make u[ one of the biggest categories of products at the show.

For more information about the event visit www.housewares.org.

Featured products:

Nucu Baking Pans

Turbo Pot

Cuisinart Air Fryer

Melitta Artisan Porcelain Pour-Over Coffeemaker

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930

Bartesian Cocktail Maker