Submit your pie recipe for a chance to be featured in the Waitress Cookbook!

WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna – a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. It’s coming to the Fabulous Fox Theatre March 26 – April 7. Tickets are on sale now.

FOX 2 is looking for local bakeries to submit their best pie recipe! One local baker will have their recipe printed in the WAITRESS Cookbook sold at the Fabulous Fox Theatre during the duration of the show!

Three finalists will be selected to feature your recipe on FOX 2 News at 9am with Kim Hudson between March 11 – 14, 2019. One grand prize winner will receive four (4) tickets to WAITRESS and have your recipe printed in the WAITRESS cookbook! Two runners-up will receive a pair of tickets to WAITRESS.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Complete contest rules