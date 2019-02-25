× The coolest thing about the Oscars that you probably missed? The CIA’s live tweets

In a sea of users live-tweeting the Oscars last night, one account stood out: the CIA.

Apparently, the agency is into movies — especially “Black Panther.”

Throughout the night, the CIA Twitter feed explored the feasibility of the technology seen in the Marvel superhero flick.

The agency also tested its followers’ knowledge of metals, asking if they thought the fictional metal vibranium is real.

The tweets are part of the CIA’s “Reel vs. Real” series, which seeks to demystify the CIA’s mission by comparing what’s seen on screens to reality.

From sand tables to Lesotho blankets, the CIA debunked much of the impressive technology that propelled the advanced fictional nation of Wakanda.

Vibranium

The agency expressed disappointment that vibranium, the backbone of Wakanda’s tech, isn’t real. In “Black Panther,” vibranium can store copious amounts of energy, and it’s used in the Black Panther’s suit to protect him from damage.

It’s too bad vibranium doesn’t exist, because the CIA thinks vibranium-made clothing “would be great for spies.” But the CIA did note that there are some materials that come close, such as tungsten carbide.

Lesotho blankets

The CIA also debunked Lesotho blankets, which can turn into light shields in the movie. Unfortunately, they are one of the least plausible technologies showcased in “Black Panther,” according to the CIA. That didn’t stop the agency from drooling at the possibilities, though.

“If you could weave carbon nanotubes into a cloak & add in some hologram effects, you’d have a shield that would be the envy of any intel service operating in a warzone.”

Holograms

Holograms, on the other hand, are “real-life hot tech right now,” the CIA said. The characters in “Black Panther” often use live feed holograms instead of phone calls.

Panther habitat

Black panther’s superhero outfit, known as the Panther Habitat, is made of vibranium and composed of nanoparticles that are intelligent and can self-replicate. The CIA said the nanoparticles could be applied to the biotech and medical fields in the future, though the technology isn’t there yet.

The agency ended its informative string of tweets by wishing “Blank Panther” good luck at the Oscars.

The Marvel mega-hit was nominated for awards in seven categories and ended up taking home three Academy Awards for best original music score, best costume design and best production design.

It’s the first superhero movie to get nominated for best picture.