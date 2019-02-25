TKO: NFL Owners Having Trouble Remembering

Posted 10:48 pm, February 25, 2019

The St. Louis lawsuit versus the NFL is working it's way through the courts, but there appears to be some resistance from the league.  That's according to local attorney's in their comments to the Post-Dispatch.  The Kilcoyne Opinion on the NFL's continuing presence in court.

