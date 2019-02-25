× University City to vote on resolution opposing ‘Better Together’ St. Louis merger plan

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – The University City Council is set to vote tonight on a resolution opposing the Better Together consolidation plan. The resolution claims that the proposal to merge St. Louis city and county would create a budget deficit and make damaging changes to University City and other county municipalities.

According to Better Together, University City would become a municipal district in the merged government and would still be able to keep its tax dollars for municipal services.