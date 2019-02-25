Watch Queen and Adam Lambert rock the opening of the 2019 Oscars

Queen, the band at the center of best picture nominee “Bohemian Rhapsody,” performed the opening of the Oscar’s on the host-less telecast. Adam Lambert, who famously got his start on “American Idol” and currently fills the vocal shoes of Freddie Mercury, tweeted, “We will rock The Oscars.” “Bohemian Rhapsody” was up for five Oscars on Sunday. Also taking the stage on Sunday were ther performers representing the nominees for best original song.

Jennifer Hudson sang “I’ll Fight” from “RBG,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings  duet on “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga performed “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

The Academy had previously announced a performance by “a surprise special guest” for “The Places I’ll Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns.” It was later revealed to be Bette Midler.

 

