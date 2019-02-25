Wrapping up American Heart Month with a success story from St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Children's and Washington University's Heart Center pediatric cardiologist Dr. Chesney Castleberry joins us with Heather Phillips and her 16-month-old daughter Saffron Borgman to discuss Borgman's heart transplant.

Borgman was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in utero when Phillips was 20 weeks pregnant. Just six days after she was born, she received a heart transplant to treat her congenital heart disease—which affects one in every 125 babies born in the U.S. every year.

St. Louis Children's and Washington University Heart Center is known for taking high-risk cases such as Borgman's. They are the first pediatric heart transplant program in the Midwest to reach the milestone of 500 heart-only transplants, which places as one of the top programs in the country.

