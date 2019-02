× Augusta Winery among the best in the nation according to Men’s Journal

AUGUSTA, Mo. – Raise a glass to Augusta Winery. Men’s Journal named it one of the best wineries in the nation. The winery came in at number three on their list.

The Men’s Journal list includes wine regions such as Napa, Walla Walla Valley, and Washington.

Augusta Winery is an hour west of downtown St. Louis. They have been in business for over 30 years.