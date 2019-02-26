× Authorities investigating fatal on Highway 367 in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Tuesday night shortly before 7 pm on Highway 367 near the Jamestown Road exit in North County, a fatal accident occurred. The Missouri State Highway Patrol tells Fox 2 that the accident involved two vehicles and one person was killed.

The highway patrol says the southbound lanes of Highway 367 have been shut down for accident reconstruction investigation unit.

Motorists are urged to take an alternate route around the area.