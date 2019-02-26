Dave Steward, founder of World Wide Technology, talks family, business, Jazz

ST. LOUIS, MO – We celebrate Black History Month with Dave Steward, co-founder and board chairman of World Wide Technology.

Steward was born in 1951 in Chicago, Ill. His family later moved to Clinton, Mo. where he faced segregation and racism. Steward said he developed his entrepreneurial spirit after watching his father create jobs where there were none for his black neighbors.

Steward himself would grow into a businessman and jobs creator, co-founding World Wide Technology with just a few workers in a small office. Now, the company is global and called “The Silicon Valley of St. Louis”.

Steward’s second passion and the family business is Jazz music. Steward, his parents, and siblings all played. He now helps educate another generation of emerging Jazz artists by founding and dedicating the Harold and Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz to his parents.

Learn more about the Harold and Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz.