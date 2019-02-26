× Evans scores 20 to carry VCU over Saint Louis 71-65

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Marcus Evans had 20 points as VCU won its ninth straight game, getting past Saint Louis 71-65 on Tuesday night.

Issac Vann had 16 points for VCU (22-6, 13-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

De’Riante Jenkins, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Rams, had four points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Tramaine Isabell had 16 points for the Billikens (17-11, 8-7). Hasahn French added 16 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Jordan Goodwin had 15 points and nine rebounds.

VCU takes on Richmond on the road on Saturday. Saint Louis takes on George Mason at home on Saturday.