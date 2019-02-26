Evans scores 20 to carry VCU over Saint Louis 71-65

Posted 11:07 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:06PM, February 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Marcus Evans had 20 points as VCU won its ninth straight game, getting past Saint Louis 71-65 on Tuesday night.

Issac Vann had 16 points for VCU (22-6, 13-2 Atlantic 10 Conference).

De’Riante Jenkins, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Rams, had four points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Tramaine Isabell had 16 points for the Billikens (17-11, 8-7). Hasahn French added 16 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks. Jordan Goodwin had 15 points and nine rebounds.

VCU takes on Richmond on the road on Saturday. Saint Louis takes on George Mason at home on Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.