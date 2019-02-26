Former ambulance district administrator sentenced for fraud

Potosi Police Department photo of William "Mal" Gum.

POTOSI, Mo. – A former Washington County Ambulance District administrator was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from the district.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 49-year-old William Gum, of Potosi, was sentenced Monday. He must pay $150,000 in restitution to the district and $95,000 to the federal government.

Gum pleaded guilty in November to four counts of public corruption. Prosecutors say he embezzled more than $262,000 from the district over nearly a decade.

Gum padded his salary, gave himself additional benefits and used district funds for health insurance for his family, while also being paid as a part-time captain of the Potosi police department.

His wife, 44-year-old Charlena Gum, who also worked for the district, pleaded guilty in August to fraud. She admitted using the district’s credit card for personal purchases.

