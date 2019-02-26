Freezing rain and sleet south of I-70 may impact travel Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This is a nice late February day. Temperatures this morning warm into the 40s by lunchtime, then up to near 50 for the high this afternoon. A few clouds around tonight with low temperatures in the 30s.

A new push of cold air will bring mostly cloudy skies with a few sprinkles Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be steady or slowly falling from the mid-40s through the day.

I am watching the Thursday morning rush for a light icy mix of freezing rain and sleet, especially for areas south of I-70. It’s not much but could have an impact on travel for a few hours on Thursday morning. Much colder air is still taking shape for the weekend along with a couple of opportunities for light snow.

