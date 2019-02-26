Gov. Pritzker tours southern Illinois as rising rivers threaten to flood towns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAIRO, Ill. – Governor J.B. Pritzker surveyed southern Illinois Tuesday as the floodwaters have been rising. In the small town of Cairo, the Ohio River is expected to crest at its third highest flood stage.

“My job is to make sure that wherever there are Illinoisans potentially in harm’s way that we put our put our public safety personnel, our emergency agency officials, to work,” Pritzker said.

The governor’s first stop was a meeting with state and local officials. At that time, they were still expecting the Ohio River to continue to rise.

The bridge to Kentucky was closed because of flooding on the other side. The Mississippi and Ohio rivers converge on each side of the community. In some places, buildings were surrounded by water.

Gov. Pritzker got a close-up look at the rising Ohio River. A narrow wall kept him and others from being swept away. Pumps seemed to be a good job at keeping the town dry, sending floodwaters back into the river.

The governor was impressed with folks in the Land of Lincoln coming together during this challenging time.

“The residents of these areas working together that’s the first line of defense. Illinoisans are tremendous,” Pritzker said. “The neighbor to neighbor, helping each other, making sure everyone’s okay. So, I’m very proud of that.”