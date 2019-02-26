× Inmate found dead in St. Louis County Justice Center

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) – The St. Louis County Medical Examiner is investigating the death of an inmate in the St. Louis County Justice Center.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 29-year-old John Shy, of the Oakville area, was found dead Saturday. The circumstances of his death were not released.

Julie Childrey, action director of the justice services department, on Monday said Clayton police are investigating.

Court records indicate Shy was on probation in at least two felony drug possession cases and had violated probation several times.

It was the second death at the jail this year. Larry Reavis, of Des Peres, a former assistant special agent in charge of the DEA St. Louis Division, was found dead in the jail infirmary on Jan. 18. He had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

