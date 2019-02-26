Kia Motors creates college scholarship fund

ST. LOUIS – College acceptance notifications are fast approaching and part of choosing the right school is the ability to afford tuition. For countless American families, every penny counts.

A recently announced scholarship fund could help make the college selection process a whole lot easier. The Great Unknowns Scholarship Fund was announced as part of Kia Motors’ recent Super Bowl campaign.

The scholarship was designed to identify young people whose potential for greatness is one of the great unknowns and reward them for their “give it everything” spirit.

James Bell, a spokesman for Kia Motors America, joins Fox 2 News at 11 a.m. live via satellite to discuss the scholarship fund and how students can apply.

 

