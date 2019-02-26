Local cat videos contest will benefit Animal House rescue group

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – If you need a good laugh, animal videos are sure to please. No wonder they’re one of the most popular things on social media.

If you think your cat is a star, get out your phone and hit record; your kitty might win this year’s Cat Clips contest!

The contest features an exclusive screening of curated, local cat videos judged by a panel of cat-loving St. Louis celebrities, the only event of its kind in the area!

All proceeds support the lifesaving work of Animal House in the rescue and healing of cats and kittens from the dangers of the streets and connecting them with lifelong families.

A $10 donation is required for each submission. All videos will be juried and selected clips will be screened at the event. The judging panel will award a cash prize of $250 to the top clip of the evening, $100 for second place, and a gift basket for third place.

You can submit entries through March 21. Winners will be announced at Urban Chestnut in The Grove on April 2.