Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – If you want to grab a cup of joe to go, consider heading to Lola Jean’s Giveback Coffee in the Macklind Business District of St. Louis.

Lola Jean’s is serving up coffee and food for a great cause – all profits benefit a rotating monthly charity.

Chef Russell Ping, owner of both Lola Jean’s and Russell’s Café, joins Fox 2 News at 11 a.m. to talk a little more about their mission.