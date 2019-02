× Muny getting $4 million gift for state-of-the-art renovations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The proud great aunt and uncle of a young thespian is giving the Muny a $4 million donation. Barbara and Andrew Taylor’s generous donation is in honor of their great-niece, Alison Broadhurst who is currently a Muny teen.

The gift will go towards the Muny’s second-century capital campaign for state-of-the-art renovations.