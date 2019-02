Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control says there is a weight problem among seniors. In fact, 41-percent of seniors over the age of 60 are obese. Obesity can add to or worsen other health problems. How can seniors reverse that trend? Lindsay Johnson is a clinical dietician at Barnes-Jewish Extended Care. She talks about what makes for a smart versus a potentially risky diet plan.

More information: www.bethesdahealth.org