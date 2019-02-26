Police search for suspect after domestic dispute in O’Fallon, MO

O’FALLON, MO – On Tuesday afternoon, O’Fallon, MO, police were called by a woman who was in the middle of a domestic incident at the Mark Twain Mobile Home Court, off I-70 near Bryan Road. Police responded, rescued her, and got her to safety. She was unharmed.

The man involved in the incident ran from the scene and hasn’t been found.  Police are focused on a trailer in the area and have called in additional police units to help in the search.

Residents in the area Mark Twain are being told to meet at O’Fallon Christian Church of VMP to meet any bus riders from Ft. Zumwalt schools.

Mark Twain Mobile Home Court, O'Fallon, MO

