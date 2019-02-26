Precautionary boil advisory lifted in St. Charles County

Posted 2:03 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:02PM, February 26, 2019

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri American Water lifted its precautionary boil water advisory for parts of St. Charles County.

The utility company issued the boil advisory Monday afternoon because of a water main break and subsequent low-pressure event.

Brian Russell, a spokesman for Missouri American Water, said the advisory impacted parts Cottleville, O’Fallon, and Weldon Spring.

Approximately 1,500 residential and commercial customers were affected.

