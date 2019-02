Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Our Proud to Serve recipient for February is Shelley Cade, who served 4 years in the US Navy as a submarine tender, which is a mobile support and repair facility that provides support and supplies to nuclear subs.

Shelley traveled out of boot camp and was assigned directly to the USS McKee, which was one of the first warships in the US Navy to integrate female sailors. She went to Seattle, Washington to become a part of the pre-commissioning crew before the ship went into commission in 1981. She spent several years up and down the Pacific Coast and was discharged in May 1985, spending two more years in reserves.

She began her civilian job at Willert Home Products in customer service and now has spent 33 years growing with the company. Willert Home Products is a St. Louis family-owned and operated business that manufactures consumer household, cleaning product brands, TidyBowl being the most well-known.

Shelley volunteers in our community in multiple ways. She serves as the civilian coordinator for the St. Louis Toys for Tots campaign and tripled the number of children helped in the St. Louis area (40,000 kids). In addition to Toys for Tots, she serves on the board for Care to Learn another 5013C that supports Health, Hunger and Hygiene for children in St. Louis by providing clothing and food for children discreetly who are identified in schools as food/health insecure. She is most proud of her ability to motivate others into giving back to the community. Some of her other charities include serving Ronald McDonald House, USO of St. Louis and the Semper Fi Fund. Shelley has been mentoring young women for over 20 years, teaching them everything from basic hygiene skills to helping with education, language, housing, and employment. Shelley is our Proud to Serve recipient for her incredible service to our country and our community.

Veteran Shelley Cade is our Proud to Serve recipient this month receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Proud to Serve Salute, click here.