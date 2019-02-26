× Sen. Hawley drills down on Trump judicial nominee despite pushback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is doubling down on his apprehension about voting for President Donald Trump’s nominee to a high-profile appeals court despite conservative pushback.

The Republican listed his concerns with U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Neomi Rao in a Tuesday letter to her. Hawley is scheduled to meet with Rao on Wednesday before a vote on her nomination later that day by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He previously said he’s unsure about her position on abortion, which Hawley opposes. But conservative groups are urging him to support her.

Rao is the administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. She has never tried a case in state or federal court.

Hawley has cited Rao’s past writings on individual choice and breaking from past court practices as areas of concern.

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press