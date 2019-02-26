Smash-and-grab thieves target Ellisville gym parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, Mo. - Police are searching for the person who broke into cars at a Gold's Gym and made off with purses and some irreplaceable items. The break-ins happened during the busy 5pm-hour in the parking lot.

One of the victims we talked to says she put her small purse under her front seat, shut the door and locked it. The suspect smashed her back window and made off with her purse.

Police say three women had their purses stolen. Some are missing cash, credit cards, and IDs. One woman, who didn't want to go on camera, says she had her wedding rings worth $9,000 taken.

Ellisville police say the suspect might be connected to the Felony Lane Gang. They are a group of suspects from out of town who travel throughout the state stealing cash, checks, and IDs. They usually target women.