Sources: Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas getting a $68 million extension

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Major League Baseball Network’s Jon Heyman says that Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas is getting a $68 million contract extension. MLB says that the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was the first to report on the agreement. The bump in pay will go over the 2020-2023 seasons.

The Cardinals have not confirmed the contract extension. They recently announced that there would be a press conference today at 5:30pm EST at their training complex in Jupiter, Florida.

MLB reports that Mikolas expressed interest in negotiating an extension ahead of becoming a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. He was named the team’s Opening Day starter Saturday.

