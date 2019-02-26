Sources: Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas getting a $68 million extension

Posted 1:29 pm, February 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, February 26, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: Miles Mikolas #39 of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field on September 29, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Major League Baseball Network’s Jon Heyman says that Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas is getting a $68 million contract extension. MLB says that the St. Louis Post-Dispatch was the first to report on the agreement. The bump in pay will go over the 2020-2023 seasons.

The Cardinals have not confirmed the contract extension. They recently announced that there would be a press conference today at 5:30pm EST at their training complex in Jupiter, Florida.

MLB reports that Mikolas expressed interest in negotiating an extension ahead of becoming a free agent at the end of the 2019 season. He was named the team’s Opening Day starter Saturday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.