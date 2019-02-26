While The Crossings at Northwest enjoys success, Jamestown Mall falls into further disrepair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ANN, MO - The You Paid For It Team takes a hard look at what used to be the failed Northwest Plaza shopping mall. It used to be a poster child for failed malls, but now it’s become a blueprint for success.

The City of St. Ann invested $35 million in the project now called the Crossings at Northwest. There are 70 new stores have opened, and the project is now worth about $200 million. It's also created about 4,000 jobs.

St. Ann pushed this project through the city, the help of one of its biggest proponents, the mayor of St. Ann, who got the city council as well as school districts and fire districts to go along with the plan.

St. Ann's Mayor says while there were some bumps along the way they were able to overcome the roadblocks because of the wide support the project had.

But while the Crossings at Northwest has been a success, another North County project involving a dead mall is just the opposite.

Jamestown Mall has been closed and wrecked for years now. Officials can't agree on a plan to make something of the million square feet of retail space and so it just sits lifeless.

County Executive Steve Stenger is trying to push a plan forward but is getting push back from the St. Louis County Council.