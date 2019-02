× Belleville police investigate overnight carjacking

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The Belleville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a group of young men who stole a car at gunpoint late Tuesday night.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred just after 11:20 p.m. on Wesley Drive.

One victim told police he and a friend were sitting in his car when they were confronted by four or five people. The group ordered the pair out of the car at gunpoint and had them lay on the ground.

The suspects demanded their phones and the driver’s wallet. The two victims complied and two of the suspects drove off in the victim’s car – a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. The other suspects ran off on foot. One of the suspects fired a shot while running away but no one was injured.

East St. Louis police later found the vehicle abandoned near the 1000 block of Piggott Avenue.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspects is asked to contact the Belleville Police Department at 618-234-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.