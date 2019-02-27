Ex-doctor sentenced for sexual misconduct involving patients

WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

Posted 8:22 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:31AM, February 27, 2019

ANN ARBOR, Mich. –  An ex-University of Michigan doctor who lost his job and medical license after child pornography allegations surfaced has been sentenced for sexual misconduct involving patients.

The Ann Arbor News reports 47-year-old Mark Hoeltzel (HOELT’-zel) of Ann Arbor was sentenced this week in a Washtenaw County court to 5-15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct and 13 months to two years for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hoeltzel apologized, saying he “did not honor my role as a physician.” Hoeltzel, who was a pediatric rheumatology specialist, pleaded no contest in January.

Hoeltzel was sentenced last year to 10 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor . He practiced at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, before going to the University of Michigan in 2013.

