Get a taste of Mardi Gras at Crafted

ST. LOUIS – Owner of Crafted, Dani Davis, stopped by to give us a taste of Mardi Gras.
The Tower Grove restaurant—once featured on "Bar Rescue"—is serving up a creole-style Mardi Gras brunch again this year.
For an additional $6, brunch-goers can use Crafted's roundtrip shuttle service to the Grand Parade in Soulard. The shuttle runs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Crafted is open until 1:30 a.m.
Crafted Mardi Gras Brunch
Saturday, March 2 at 8 a.m.
3200 Shenandoah South St. Louis
Food specials: Shrimp Po' Boys, Chicken & Andouille Gumbo, and Jambalaya
Drink Specials: $6 Bloody Bar, $5 and $8 Hurricanes, $5 Wells, $4 Bombs or Shots, $2 Canned Beer
$6 Roundtrip shuttle service to the parade