Godfrey man sentenced for multiple bank robberies

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A convicted serial bank robber will spend the next 20 years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from banks across the bi-state region.

According to court documents from the US Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois, Dandre Brown was charged in a six-count federal indictment and pleaded guilty to the charges in November 2018.

Prosecutors said from November 2017 to January 2018, Brown robbed five banks in Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, and Edwardsville, and stole approximately $35,000 in cash.

Brown also admitted to stealing $1,625 from a US Bank branch in Florissant, Missouri in December 2017.

Investigators successfully identified Brown after he dropped a robbery note with his fingerprints on it. US Marshals tracked Brown to Atlanta, Georgia and arrested him in January 2018.

His sentence includes paying over $35,000 in restitution and a three-year term of parole.

Brown had a criminal record including a 2006 conviction for armed robbery in St. Louis. He was on parole for that crime when he committed the bank robberies.