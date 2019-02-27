Local Alzheimer’s advocates head to Jefferson City seeking additional care and funding

Posted 6:54 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:07AM, February 27, 2019

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Hundreds of advocates from across the state are preparing to head to the state capitol to talk with legislators about increasing care for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Over 111,000 Missourians have Alzheimer's and 70 -percent of them receive care at home. Advocates are urging legislators to fund Alzheimer's grants that provide respite assistance to Missouri families and pass the Structured Family Caregiver Act that would offer a new option under Medicaid to receive care at home from a family member.

For additional information about the disease, family support or research, visit www.alz.org

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.