Local Alzheimer’s advocates head to Jefferson City seeking additional care and funding

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Hundreds of advocates from across the state are preparing to head to the state capitol to talk with legislators about increasing care for those suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Over 111,000 Missourians have Alzheimer's and 70 -percent of them receive care at home. Advocates are urging legislators to fund Alzheimer's grants that provide respite assistance to Missouri families and pass the Structured Family Caregiver Act that would offer a new option under Medicaid to receive care at home from a family member.

