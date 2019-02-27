Man charged with Nov. 2018 murder of Olivette couple

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 22-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the November 2018 shooting deaths of an Olivette couple.

According to prosecutors, 47-year-old Igor Zhukov and 43-year-old Michele Laws were last seen near Highway 270 and Lilac on November 29.

Their families contacted the Olivette Police Department, which put out an alert for the couple on Saturday, December 1.

The couple’s bodies were located December 3, 2018 around 2:35 p.m. inside a vehicle near the intersection of Bluff and Riverview drives. The St. Louis County Police Department was contacted about 40 minutes later.

Following a months-long investigation, police apprehended Deonta Johnson for the killings.

Police said Zhukov and Laws met Johnson at a pre-arranged location to sell him cellphones. During the discussion, Johnson attempted to steal the phones, which led to a car accident. Johnson then shot and killed Zhukov and Laws. He and an accomplice stole property from the victims and fled.

Prosecutors charged Deonta Johnson with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts first-degree robbery, and four counts of armed criminal action.