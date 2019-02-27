Missouri attorney general’s push to test rape kit backlog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is taking aim at eliminating a backlog of untested sexual assault kits.

On Wednesday, Schmitt appointed Judge M. Keithley Williams, drug court treatment administrator in St. Louis, to lead the initiative.

According to the attorney general’s office, approximately 5,000 sexual assault or rape kits remain untested in Missouri. While Missouri has done better in this area compared to other states, Schmitt wants every all of them tested.

"With this data, we can more effectively fight and prosecute offenders who have lurked in the shadows for too long," Schmitt said.

The initiative will have access to part of a $2.8 million grant from the US Department of Justice.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 checked with St. Louis city and county authorities and they said, as best as they know, there is no backlog on rape kits and they are current.