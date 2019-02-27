Off-duty officer killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 367

Posted 5:22 am, February 27, 2019, by , Updated at 05:42AM, February 27, 2019

ST. LOUIS - An off duty St. Louis Metropolitan police officer was killed in a wrong way crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7:00p.m. on Highway 367 near the Jamestown exit in north St. Louis County.

According to authorities, the officer who died was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when he crashed into another car head-on.

The second driver was taken to a hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, the victim's names have not yet been released.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.

