Sodomy suspect accused of plotting to kill child victim

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A former teacher’s assistant in the Hazelwood School District who was accused of sexually abusing a boy has now been charged with plotting to kill the young victim.

The St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 36-year-old Deonte Taylor and 66-year-old Michael Johnson each with two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and two counts of tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim.

According to court documents, between February 7 and February 26, Taylor asked an unidentified person to murder a child and another witness in exchange for money. Taylor had allegedly directed Johnson to pay this third party and Johnson did so.

These payments were made to prevent the child and that other witness from testifying in court against Taylor.

Taylor was charged in November 2018 with three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy against the child. In November 2015, Taylor was a teacher’s assistant at Lusher Elementary School. Investigators said Taylor allegedly took the then 7-year-old child from his classroom to another classroom, where he sexually assaulted the boy. Taylor’s DNA was allegedly found on the child.