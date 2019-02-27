WATCH LIVE: Testimony of former Pres. Trump attorney Michael Cohen continues before Congress

Song of the Day – The Play That Goes Wrong

Posted 2:26 pm, February 27, 2019

Calamity, disaster, fiasco: whichever word you’d like to choose, the opening night performance of The Murder At Haversham Manor has gone decidedly wrong! Coming to The Repertory Theatre March 13 through March 17, don’t miss The Play That Goes Wrong!

A maelstrom of madcap madness ensues, complete with collapsing scenery, unconscious actors and a stage crew pushed to the brink. Will The Rep survive this train wreck of a play? Come find out!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Wednesday, February 27th.  Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary.  Must be 18 years or older.

