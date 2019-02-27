SSM Health Medical Minute: New SLU Hospital on target to open September 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The city's largest construction project is making great progress and is on target to open September 1, 2020.

We’re talking about the new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital at the corner of Grand and Choteau. The last windows are being put into place and the project is focused on the interior building as the external pieces have taken shape.

The new emergency department and operating rooms are the most visible inside and include larger space and size which will give SLU Hospital the capacity to serve an additional 55,000 emergency patients annually. This $550 million academic center will offer a 316-bed, 802,000 square foot replacement hospital, and new outpatient care center.

The new complex will be located on the north side of the existing facility between Rutger and Lasalle streets, adjacent to the hospital’s current location on Grand Avenue.

The new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital includes:

All-private patient rooms

Larger intensive care units

Expanded emergency department

New outpatient care center

Additional clinical space for SLUCare physician practices

Educational space for training

Kelly Baumer, the vice president of Specialty Services for the hospital project, says the entire team is excited about the progress. Staff from the current hospital are being shown the new emergency department and excitement is high as staff see how the new space will offer the resources and technology to provide state of the art patient care services.

