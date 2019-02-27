× TGI Fridays combats winter weather with free nationwide delivery

ST. LOUIS – Winter Storm Ryan may be wreaking havoc across the Northeast, but at least it has been good for one thing: inspiring TGI Fridays to waive their delivery fees.

TGI Fridays partnered with Uber Eats to give fans of the chain a more convenient way of enjoying their classic dishes. Now, they are making it even easier to say yes to a cozy night in with free nationwide delivery from February 27 through March 3.

Vice President of Marketing Cindy Syracuse said “Even for Fridays fans not affected by the storm, the added convenience of free delivery is enticing and makes it easier for everyone to access their Fridays favorites.”

Free delivery is available for orders of $30 or more through the Uber Eats mobile app. Use promo code EATSFRIDAYS at checkout.